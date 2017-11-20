P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMANAT announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 19 Nov 2017
Amanat Holdings announced results of General meeting held on November 16, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (19) of the Company Statute raising number of Board Members from 7 to 9. Shareholders also elected Board Members.
20 Nov 2017
