EMAAR holds a General meeting on October 16, 2017 (DFM) Date: 28 Sep 2017 EMAAR Properties holds a General meeting on October 16, 2017, to be postponed to October 21, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss transferring a number of real estate assets in Emirates to fully owned EMAAR Development Company. In addition to transforming EMAAR Development into a Public Shareholding Company and list it in Dubai Financial Market through publicly offering up to 30% of its shares.