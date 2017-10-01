P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ARMX announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 24 Sep 2017
ARAMEX announced results of Board meeting held on September 24, 2017. Board Members approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammad Al Abbar as Board Member to occupy vacant seat.
ARAMEX ARMX    01 Oct 2017      4.90     -0.08
