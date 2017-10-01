P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GFH holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2017 (DFM)
Date: 19 Sep 2017
Gulf Finance House B.S.C holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2017 to discus Bank strategy and other internal polices as well as upcoming issues.
Gulf Finance House B.S.C GFH    01 Oct 2017      1.59     -0.07
