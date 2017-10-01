P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dubai
DSI announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 13 Sep 2017
Drake & Scull Int. announced results of Board meeting held on September 12, 2017. Board Members approved to appoint Mr. Abdullah Atatrah as Chairman and Mr. Ahmad Saeed Al Humeiri as Deputy Chairman.
Drake & Scull Int. DSI    01 Oct 2017      0.38     0.00
