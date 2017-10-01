P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

DSI announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 10 Sep 2017
Drake & Scull Int. announced results of General meeting held on September 9, 2017. Shareholders elected 4 Independent Board Members and approved to transform nature of the business to be in conformity with Islamic Sharia.
Drake & Scull Int. DSI    01 Oct 2017      0.38     0.00
