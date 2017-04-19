P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation LinksHomeDubai HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
EMAAR announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 18 Apr 2017
EMAAR Properties announced results of General meeting held on April 17, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 15 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » EMAAR Properties EMAAR    19 Apr 2017      7.57     0.10
Advertisement
More News of EMAAR
EMAAR announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 18 Apr 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for EMAAR (DFM) - 14 Aug 2016
EMAAR's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 12 May 2016
EMAAR announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 19 Apr 2016
EMAAR holds a General meeting on April 18, 2016 (DFM) - 24 Mar 2016
EMAAR's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 20 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for EMAAR (DFM) - 12 Nov 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for EMAAR (DFM) - 13 Aug 2015
EMAAR's AGM resolutions (DFM) - 25 Nov 2014
Results for the First Half 2014 for EMMAR (DFM) - 17 Aug 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center