MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Home
›
Dubai Home
›
Search Company News
›
Company News
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 29 Mar 2017
Al Mazaya Holding Company announced results of General meeting held on March 28, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 8 Fils cash dividends per share.
More »
Al Mazaya Holding Company MAZAYA
12 Mar 2017
1.89
0.24
Advertisement
More News of MAZAYA
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
- 29 Mar 2017
MAZAYA announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
- 06 Feb 2017
MAZAYA's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM)
- 25 Jul 2016
MAZAYA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM)
- 03 May 2016
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
- 29 Mar 2016
MAZAYA holds its AGM on March 28, 2016 (DFM)
- 07 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MAZAYA (DFM)
- 31 Jan 2016
MAZAYA holds its BOD meeting on Jan 28, 2016 (DFM)
- 25 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for MAZAYA (DFM)
- 26 Oct 2015
MAZAYA's results of 9 months in 2015 (DFM)
- 15 Oct 2015
» More News
Latest Company News
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
- 29 Mar 2017
OIC announces results of General meeting (DFM)
- 21 Mar 2017
AIRARABIA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
- 06 Mar 2017
ASCANA holds a General meeting on April 11, 2017 (DFM)
- 06 Mar 2017
UNIKAI holds a General meeting on March 23, 2017 (DFM)
- 01 Mar 2017
NGI holds a General meeting on March 19, 2017 (DFM)
- 22 Feb 2017
ALSALAMKW holds a Board meeting on February 23, 2017 (DFM)
- 20 Feb 2017
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (DFM)
- 16 Feb 2017
AIRARABIA holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017 (DFM)
- 16 Feb 2017
DU holds a Board meeting on February 15, 2017 (DFM)
- 12 Feb 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
11 Apr
Arabian Scandinavian Insurance Co
View All »
Advertisement
Latest Sector News
UAE treats GCC companies' branches as national ones (Al Arabiya Net)
- 05 Feb 2012
Paris Gallery offers its shares for public subscription (Al Bayan Newspaper)
- 11 Sep 2011
Al Isra Wa Al Miraj holiday for DFM (DFM)
- 29 Jun 2011
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center