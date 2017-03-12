P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 29 Mar 2017
Al Mazaya Holding Company announced results of General meeting held on March 28, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 8 Fils cash dividends per share.
Al Mazaya Holding Company MAZAYA    12 Mar 2017      1.89     0.24
More News of MAZAYA
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 29 Mar 2017
MAZAYA announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 06 Feb 2017
MAZAYA's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 25 Jul 2016
MAZAYA's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 03 May 2016
MAZAYA announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 29 Mar 2016
MAZAYA holds its AGM on March 28, 2016 (DFM) - 07 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MAZAYA (DFM) - 31 Jan 2016
MAZAYA holds its BOD meeting on Jan 28, 2016 (DFM) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for MAZAYA (DFM) - 26 Oct 2015
MAZAYA's results of 9 months in 2015 (DFM) - 15 Oct 2015
» More News
