OIC announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Oman Insurance Company announced results of General meeting held on March 21, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 10% cash dividends and amended the Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law 2/2015.
16 Mar 2017      1.79     0.07
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
