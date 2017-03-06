P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AIRARABIA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 06 Mar 2017
Air Arabia PJSC announced results of General meeting held on March 5, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2016.
More » Air Arabia PJSC AIRARABIA    06 Mar 2017      1.22     -0.01
