Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (DFM)
Date: 16 Feb 2017
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017, to be postponed to March 15, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 7% cash dividends.
Takaful-Em    16 Feb 2017      2.44     -0.12
More News of Takaful-Em
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on March 7, 2017 (DFM) - 16 Feb 2017
Takaful-Em holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2017 (DFM) - 02 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for Takaful-Em (DFM) - 08 Aug 2016
Takaful-Em's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 12 May 2016
Takaful-Em's assembly resolutions (DFM) - 24 Apr 2016
Takaful-Em holds a General meeting on April 21, 2016 (DFM) - 29 Mar 2016
Takaful-Em's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 22 Mar 2016
Takaful-Em holds its BOD meeting on Dec 30, 2015 (DFM) - 28 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for Takaful-Em (DFM) - 09 Nov 2015
Takaful-Em announces commencement of subscription in capital increase (DFM) - 11 Oct 2015
» More News
