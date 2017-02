AIRARABIA holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017 (DFM) Date: 16 Feb 2017 Air Arabia PJSC holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017, to be postponed to March 12, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 7 Fils dividends per share and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.