MASQ holds a General meeting on March 6, 2017 (DFM)
Date: 07 Feb 2017
Mashreq Bank holds a General meeting on March 6, 2017, to be postponed to March 12, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss Board of Directors' report for financial year 2016 and suggestion to distribute cash dividends amounting to 40% of capital.
