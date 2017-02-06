GFH holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 22, 2017 (DFM) Date: 06 Feb 2017 Gulf Finance House B.S.C holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on February 22, 2017, to be postponed to March 1, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss the following:

- Distribution of USD 0.0265 cash dividends per share as well as 1 grant share for each 10 shares

- Elect Board Members for next 3-year round

- Increase capital from USD 1.5 Billion to USD 2.5 Billion

- Amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to conform to Law 50/2014.