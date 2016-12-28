P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
GFH holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (DFM)
Date: 27 Dec 2016
Gulf Finance House B.S.C holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 to discuss financial results of 2016.
Gulf Finance House B.S.C GFH    28 Dec 2016      1.98     0.05
