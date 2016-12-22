P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MARKA announces resignation of Chief Executive Officer (DFM)
Date: 21 Dec 2016
Marka PJSC announced resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Nill Bell with immediate effect. Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Mr. Khaled Al Maheeri shall resume duties of Chief Executive Officer until further notice.
More » Marka PJSC MARKA    22 Dec 2016      1.59     0.08
