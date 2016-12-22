P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
DU holds a General meeting on January 11, 2017 (DFM)
Date: 21 Dec 2016
Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company holds a General meeting on January 11, 2017, to be postponed to January 18, 2017 in case of insufficient quorum. Shareholders shall discuss reducing capital from 4,571,428,571 shares to 4,532,905,989 shares through cancellation of shares allocated to staff incentives amounting to 38,522,582. Shareholders shall also amend the Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law 2/2015.
More » Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company DU    22 Dec 2016      6.11     -0.01
