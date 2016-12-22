P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SHUAA announces results of General meeting (DFM)
Date: 20 Dec 2016
SHUAA Capital announced results of General meeting held on December 19, 2016. Shareholders elected each of Mr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Brake and Mr. Jassem Hussein Aal Ali as Board Members to occupy vacant seats and approved the appointment of Mr. Jassem Al Seddiki as Board Member.
SHUAA Capital SHUAA    22 Dec 2016      1.51     -0.05
