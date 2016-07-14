P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NIND announces full coverage of bond subscription (DFM)
Date: 18 Dec 2016
National Industries Group Holdings announced that KD 25 Mill bond subscription was fully covered on December 15, 2016. Company payments is expected to increase by KD 5 Mill approx.
NIND announces full coverage of bond subscription (DFM) - 18 Dec 2016
NIND holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (DFM) - 10 Nov 2016
NIND's results of 1st half 2016 (DFM) - 14 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NIND (DFM) - 15 May 2016
NIND announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 02 May 2016
NIND holds a General meeting on May 1, 2016 (DFM) - 17 Apr 2016
NIND's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 24 Mar 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for NIND (DFM) - 12 Nov 2015
NIND holds a Board meeting on November 10, 2015 (DFM) - 05 Nov 2015
NIND obtains a Dinar 105 Mill finance (DFM) - 16 Aug 2015
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
