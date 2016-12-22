P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
DU announces results of Board meeting (DFM)
Date: 15 Dec 2016
Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company announced results of Board meeting held on December 14, 2016. Board Members approved to reduce capital provided consent of shareholders and Securities Authority. Board Members also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to Corporate Law 2/2015.
More » Emirate Integrated Telecommunications Company DU    22 Dec 2016      6.11     -0.01
