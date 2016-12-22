P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TABREED holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 (DFM)
Date: 12 Dec 2016
TABREED holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 to discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to enterprise regulatory standards and Corporate Governance.
TABREED    22 Dec 2016      2.05     0.00
TABREED announces results of Board meeting (DFM) - 18 Dec 2016
TABREED holds a Board meeting on December 15, 2016 (DFM) - 12 Dec 2016
TABREED's results of 1st quarter 2016 (DFM) - 28 Apr 2016
TABREED announces results of General meeting (DFM) - 03 Mar 2016
TABREED holds its assembly on March 2, 2016 (DFM) - 10 Feb 2016
TABREED's financial results of 2015 (DFM) - 01 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for TABREED (DFM) - 29 Oct 2015
TABREED holds a Board meeting on October 28, 2015 (DFM) - 26 Oct 2015
TABREED's financial results of 1st half, 2015 (DFM) - 23 Jul 2015
TABREED holds its AGM on March 4, 2015 (DFM) - 16 Feb 2015
