DSI holds a Board meeting on December 7, 2016 (DFM)
Date: 06 Dec 2016
Drake & Scull Int. holds a Board meeting on December 7, 2016 to discuss minutes of previous meeting and routine business activities.
DSI holds a General meeting on April 30, 2016 (DFM) - 11 Apr 2016
DSI holds its BOD meeting on Feb 11, 2016 (DFM) - 07 Feb 2016
DSI wins an AED 224 Mill contract (DFM) - 19 Oct 2015
DSI holds its BOD meeting on August 11, 2015 (DFM) - 06 Aug 2015
DSI holds its BOD meeting on August 7, 2014 (DFM) - 05 Aug 2014
Results of Nine Months 2013 for DSI (DFM) - 17 Nov 2013
Results for the First Half 2013 for DSI (DFM) - 12 Aug 2013
Results for First Quarter 2013 for DSI (DFM) - 02 May 2013
Results of Fiscal Year 2012 for Drake & Scull Int. (DFM) - 14 Feb 2013
