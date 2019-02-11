KHCB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Feb 2019 Khaleeji Commercial Bank announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 600 Mill and Earnings per share 659 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 818 Mill and Earnings per share 1.969 Fils for same period previous year.