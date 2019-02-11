Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
KHCB announces results of Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 07 Feb 2019
Khaleeji Commercial Bank announced results of Board meeting held on February 6, 2019. Board Members approved non distribution of dividends for financial year ended December 31, 2018.
More » Khaleeji Commercial Bank KHCB    11 Feb 2019      0.070     0.000
