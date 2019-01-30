INVCORP announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (BSE) Date: 05 Feb 2019 Investcorp Bank announced its financial results for period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 58.167 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.74 against a Net Profit of USD 55.277 Mill and Earnings per share USD 0.70 for same period previous year.