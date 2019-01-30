Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on February 25, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 04 Feb 2019
Trafco Group holds a Board meeting on February 25, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended on December 31, 2018.
