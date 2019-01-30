Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
ESTERAD announces results of Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
Esterad Investment Co. announced results of Board meeting held on January 28, 2019. Board Members approved none distribution of cash dividends for financial year ended December 31, 2018. .
Esterad Investment Co. ESTERAD    30 Jan 2019      0.110     -0.002
