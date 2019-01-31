Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
NBB announces results of Board meeting (BSE)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
National Bank of Bahrain announced results of Board meeting held on January 28, 2019. Board Members recommended the distribution of 25 Fils cash dividends per share representing 25% of capital as well as one grant share for each 10 shares.
