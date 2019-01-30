Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
NBB announces financial results of period ended December 31, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 29 Jan 2019
National Bank of Bahrain announced its financial results of period ended December 31, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 70 Mill and Earnings per share 50 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 61 Mill and Earnings per share 44 Fils for same period previous year.
