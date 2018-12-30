Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
INVCORP holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 12, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 22 Jan 2019
Investcorp Bank holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 12, 2019 to discuss important matters.
More News of INVCORP
INVCORP acquires UBusiness Information Technology (BSE) - 10 Jan 2019
INVCORP acquires 6 buildings in USA at USD 311 Mill (BSE) - 28 Nov 2018
INVCORP raises value of European Real Estate Asset Portfolio to GBP 250 Mill (BSE) - 31 Oct 2018
INVCORP distributes annual dividends for financial year 2018 (BSE) - 03 Oct 2018
INVCORP announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 25 Sep 2018
INVCORP acquires a strategic stake in Banque Paris Bertrand Sturdza (BSE) - 05 Sep 2018
INVCORP holds a General meeting on September 25, 2018 (BSE) - 03 Sep 2018
INVCORP distributes cash dividends (BSE) - 08 Aug 2018
INVCORP advances Board meeting (BSE) - 05 Aug 2018
