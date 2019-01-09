Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
INOVEST appoints a new CEO (BSE)
Date: 16 Jan 2019
INOVEST appointed Mr Yasser Al Jar as Chief Executive Officer effective January 17, 2019.
More » INOVEST INOVEST    09 Jan 2019      0.260     -0.025
Advertisement
More News of INOVEST
INOVEST appoints a new CEO (BSE) - 16 Jan 2019
INOVEST reduces capital of an investment company (BSE) - 10 Jan 2019
INOVEST announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 11 Nov 2018
INOVEST announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 04 Nov 2018
INOVEST postpones Extraordinary General meeting to November 11, 2018 (BSE) - 04 Nov 2018
INOVEST announces financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018 (BSE) - 06 Aug 2018
INOVEST holds a General meeting on March 5, 2017 (BSE) - 16 Feb 2017
INOVEST holds its BOD meeting on August 10, 2016 (BSE) - 17 May 2016
INOVEST's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 12 May 2016
INOVEST's AGM and EGM resolutions (BSE) - 21 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2019 Orient Consulting Center