POLTRY holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 26 Dec 2018
Delmon Poultry Co. holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ending December 31, 2018.
More News of POLTRY
POLTRY holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2019 (BSE) - 26 Dec 2018
POLTRY announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 13 Nov 2018
POLTRY holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Sep 2018
Results for the First Half 2016 for POLTRY (BSE) - 27 Jul 2016
POLTRY holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2016 (BSE) - 15 Jun 2016
POLTRY's AGM resolutions (BSE) - 23 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for POLTRY (BSE) - 10 Feb 2016
POLTRY holds a Board meeting on February 9, 2016 (BSE) - 27 Dec 2015
Trading POLTRY's shares (BSE) - 26 Nov 2015
Major trade on POLTRY shares (BSE) - 26 Nov 2015
