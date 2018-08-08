BMB announces names of nominees to the Board of Directors (BSE) Date: 24 Dec 2018 Bahrain Middle East Bank announced names of nominees to next round of Board of Directors as follows:

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Duaij Aal Khalifa

Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Muhammad

Mr. Ibrahim Hussein Al Jassmi

Mr. Khalil Ismail Al Meir

Mr. Youssef Abdullah Taqi

Mr. Emad Youssef Al Manea

Dr. Jaafar Muhammad Al Sayegh