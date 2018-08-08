Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BMB announces names of nominees to the Board of Directors (BSE)
Date: 24 Dec 2018
Bahrain Middle East Bank announced names of nominees to next round of Board of Directors as follows:
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Duaij Aal Khalifa
Mr. Abdul Rahman Abdullah Muhammad 
Mr. Ibrahim Hussein Al Jassmi
Mr. Khalil Ismail Al Meir
Mr. Youssef Abdullah Taqi
Mr. Emad Youssef Al Manea
Dr. Jaafar Muhammad Al Sayegh
Bahrain Middle East Bank BMB
