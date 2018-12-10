Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BANADER holds a Board meeting on February 4, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 23 Dec 2018
Banader Hotel Co. holds a Board meeting on February 4, 2019 to discuss financial period ending December 31, 2018.
More » Banader Hotel Co. BANADER    10 Dec 2018      0.051     0.000
Advertisement
More News of BANADER
BANADER holds a Board meeting on February 4, 2019 (BSE) - 23 Dec 2018
BANADER announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 14 Nov 2018
BANADER holds a Board meeting on November 5, 2018 (BSE) - 17 Oct 2018
BANADER holds a Board meeting on November 5, 2018 (BSE) - 16 Sep 2018
BANADER holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2016 (BSE) - 08 Sep 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BANADER (BSE) - 09 May 2016
BANADER's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 08 Feb 2016
BANADER holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for BANADER (BSE) - 04 Nov 2015
BANADER holds its BOD meeting on November 3, 2015 (BSE) - 16 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center