Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BKIC holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 19 Dec 2018
 Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ended December 31, 2018.
More » Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. BKIC    27 Nov 2018      0.320     0.000
Advertisement
More News of BKIC
BKIC holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2019 (BSE) - 19 Dec 2018
BKIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 11 Nov 2018
BKIC holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2018 (BSE) - 13 Sep 2018
BKIC announces results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 12 Aug 2018
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BKIC (BSE) - 08 May 2016
BKIC's AGM resolutions (BSE) - 20 Mar 2016
BKIC holds its AGM on March 20, 2016 (BSE) - 03 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BKIC (BSE) - 22 Feb 2016
BKIC postpones Board meeting to February 21, 2016 (BSE) - 08 Feb 2016
BKIC holds its BOD meeting on February 8, 2016 (BSE) - 24 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center