NASS holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 13 Dec 2018
Nass Corporation holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ending December 31, 2018.
More News of NASS
NASS announces financial results of First Half of 2018 (BSE) - 13 Aug 2018
NASS holds a Board meeting on August 11, 2016 (BSE) - 19 Jun 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for NASS (BSE) - 11 May 2016
NASS's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 28 Feb 2016
NASS holds a Board meeting on February 24, 2015 (BSE) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for NASS (BSE) - 11 Nov 2015
NASS holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2015 (BSE) - 16 Sep 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for NASS (BSE) - 12 Aug 2015
NASS holds a Board meeting on February 25, 2015 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2014
