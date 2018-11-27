Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BNH holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2019 (BSE)
Date: 12 Dec 2018
Bahrain National Holding Co. holds a Board meeting on February 26, 2019 to discuss financial results of period ending on December 31, 2018.
