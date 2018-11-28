Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
AUB extends duration to buy back treasury shares (BSE)
Date: 27 Nov 2018
Ahli United Bank announced that Capital Markets Authority approved to extend permit granted to the company to buy back treasury shares for an additional period of 90 days effective November 22, 2018.
More » Ahli United Bank AUB    28 Nov 2018      0.670     0.000
