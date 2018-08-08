Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
BMB announces resignation of Chairman (BSE)
Date: 15 Nov 2018
Bahrain Middle East Bank accepted resignation of Chairman Mr. Wilson Benjamin and Board Member Mr. Karunaker Nampalli effective November 15, 2018.
More » Bahrain Middle East Bank BMB    08 Aug 2018      0.043     -0.007
Advertisement
More News of BMB
BMB announces resignation of Chairman (BSE) - 15 Nov 2018
BMB announces non distribution of dividends (BSE) - 01 Feb 2018
BMB holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2017 (BSE) - 05 Oct 2017
BMB announces results of General meeting (BSE) - 16 Feb 2017
BMB holds a General meeting on February 16, 2017 (BSE) - 05 Feb 2017
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for BMB (BSE) - 16 May 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for BMB (BSE) - 11 Feb 2016
BMB holds its BOD meeting on Feb 10, 2016 (BSE) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for BMB (BSE) - 01 Nov 2015
BMB holds its BOD meeting on October 29, 2015 (BSE) - 20 Sep 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center