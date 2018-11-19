Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GFH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 14 Nov 2018
GFH Financial Group announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 103.44 Mill and Earnings per share 2.91 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 87.23 Mill and Earnings per share 3.55 Cents for same period last year.
More » GFH Financial Group GFH    19 Nov 2018      0.335     -0.005
Advertisement
More News of GFH
GFH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 14 Nov 2018
GFH reschedules Board meeting to November 13, 2018 (BSE) - 06 Nov 2018
GFH signs agreement to acquire Al Rajhi Sukuk (BSE) - 02 Oct 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on November 11, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Sep 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on September 3, 2018 (BSE) - 29 Aug 2018
GFH holds a Board meeting on May 13, 2018 (BSE) - 26 Mar 2018
GFH's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 16 May 2016
GFH postpones its AGM to April 5, 2016 (BSE) - 29 Mar 2016
GFH's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 28 Feb 2016
GFH announces results of Board meeting (BSE) - 30 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center