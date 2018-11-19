GFH announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 14 Nov 2018 GFH Financial Group announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 103.44 Mill and Earnings per share 2.91 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 87.23 Mill and Earnings per share 3.55 Cents for same period last year.

