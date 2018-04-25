POLTRY announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 13 Nov 2018 Delmon Poultry Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 426.81 Mill and Earnings per share 13.94 Fils against a Net Loss of BHD 115.608 Mill and Loss per share 3.78 Fils for same period last year.

