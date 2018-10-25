BASREC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 12 Nov 2018 Bahrain Ship Repairing & Engineering Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 2.289 Mill and Earnings per share 116 Fils against Net Profit of BHD 2.421 Mill and Earnings per share 122 Fils for same period last year.