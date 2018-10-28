Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BKIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 11 Nov 2018
Bahrain Kuwait Insurance Co. announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 2.813 Mill and Earnings per share 20 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 2.325 Mill and Earnings per share 33 Fils for same period last year.
