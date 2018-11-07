Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BHOTEL announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (ADSM)
Date: 08 Nov 2018
Gulf Hotel Group announced financial results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 5.739 Mill and Earnings per share 25 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 8.678 Mill and Earnings per share 38 Fils for same period last year.
