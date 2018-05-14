Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
UGIC announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 08 Nov 2018
United Gulf Investment Corporation announced financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 215.653 Mill and Earnings per share 0.77 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 932.4 Mill and Earnings per share 2.30 Fils for same period last year.
