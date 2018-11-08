KHCB announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 08 Nov 2018 Khaleeji Commercial Bank announced financial results for the nine months period ended on September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 1.681 Mill and Earnings per share 1.830 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 3.725 Mill and Earnings per share 4.284 Fils for same period last year.