TAKAFUL announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Takaful International Co. announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 482.8 Mill and Earnings per share 6.59 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 106.43 Mill and Earnings per share 1.70 Fils for same period last year.