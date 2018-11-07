SALAM announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Al Salam Bank announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 13.508 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 13.6 Mill and Earnings per share 6 Fils for same period last year.