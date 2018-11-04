Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
BARKA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Al Baraka Banking Group announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 163.2 Mill and Earnings per share 6.69 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 154.04 Mill and Earnings per share 7.83 Cents for same period last year.
More » Al Baraka Banking Group BARKA    04 Nov 2018      0.295     0.000
