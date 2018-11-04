BARKA announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Al Baraka Banking Group announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to USD 163.2 Mill and Earnings per share 6.69 Cents against a Net Profit of USD 154.04 Mill and Earnings per share 7.83 Cents for same period last year.