Skip Navigation LinksHomeBahrain HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
TRAFCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE)
Date: 07 Nov 2018
Trafco Group announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 2.232 Mill and Earnings per share 21 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 1.273 Mill and Earnings per share 18 Fils for same period last year.
More » Trafco Group TRAFCO    28 Oct 2018      0.320     0.000
Advertisement
More News of TRAFCO
TRAFCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) - 07 Nov 2018
TRAFCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of treasury shares (BSE) - 07 Oct 2018
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on May 9, 2018 (BSE) - 21 Mar 2018
TRAFCO's results of 1st quarter 2016 (BSE) - 08 May 2016
TRAFCO's AGM resolutions (BSE) - 27 Mar 2016
TRAFCO holds its AGM on March 27, 2016 (BSE) - 07 Mar 2016
TRAFCO's financial results of 2015 (BSE) - 21 Feb 2016
Major trade on TRAFCO shares (BSE) - 29 Dec 2015
TRAFCO holds a Board meeting on February 20, 2016 (BSE) - 21 Dec 2015
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for TRAFCO (BSE) - 08 Nov 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center