TRAFCO announces financial results of nine months period ended September 30, 2018 (BSE) Date: 07 Nov 2018 Trafco Group announced its financial results for the nine months period ended September 30, 2018. Net Profit amounted to BHD 2.232 Mill and Earnings per share 21 Fils against a Net Profit of BHD 1.273 Mill and Earnings per share 18 Fils for same period last year.